Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £115 ($136.77) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($142.72) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($130.83) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a £101 ($120.12) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.71 ($125.72).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at £111.10 ($132.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £104.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,737.94. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($95.49) and a 1-year high of £112.38 ($133.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The firm has a market cap of £172.15 billion and a PE ratio of -188.95.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.