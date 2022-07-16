AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 241.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,247 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

