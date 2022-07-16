Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €84.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €84.00 ($84.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($97.00) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Aurubis Stock Up 0.9 %

NDA stock opened at €61.16 ($61.16) on Thursday. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €60.40 ($60.40) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($116.85). The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

