AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $17.36 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459,164 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average is $185.76.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

