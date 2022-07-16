AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $19.88 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 258,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,880,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

