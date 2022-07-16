Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Auteco Minerals Stock Performance
MNXMF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Auteco Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
