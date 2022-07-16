Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autogrill from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.80 ($6.80) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTC ATGSY opened at C$8.00 on Tuesday. Autogrill has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.53.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

