Automata Network (ATA) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $28.42 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars.

