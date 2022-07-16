Automata Network (ATA) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $28.42 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049130 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021874 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001786 BTC.
Automata Network Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
