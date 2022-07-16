aWSB (aWSB) One Day Volume Hits $47.00

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $11.86 or 0.00055632 BTC on popular exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $72,488.59 and $47.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aWSB has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001840 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

