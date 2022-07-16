aWSB (aWSB) One Day Volume Hits $47.00

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $11.86 or 0.00055632 BTC on popular exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $72,488.59 and $47.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aWSB has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047158 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021865 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001840 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
