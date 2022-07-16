Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $152.74 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00047577 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022300 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001863 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin
