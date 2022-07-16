Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Update

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bam Bam Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPEZF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Bam Bam Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.40.
About Bam Bam Resources
