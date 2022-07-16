Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 766,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,380,417 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.90) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.00) target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

