Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.39.
Bank of America Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,882,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
