Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,882,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

