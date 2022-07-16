Bank of America Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $271.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $272.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.5 %

APD stock opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.