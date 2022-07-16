Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €155.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €155.00 ($155.00) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($145.00) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($142.00) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($139.00) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday.

Airbus Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at €103.72 ($103.72) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($99.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €101.31 and its 200 day moving average is €106.88.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

