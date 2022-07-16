Barclays Trims Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Target Price to $8.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.47. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at $260,767,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,039,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

