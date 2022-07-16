Barclays Trims Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Target Price to $8.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Landsea Homes Price Performance
NASDAQ LSEA opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at $260,767,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,039,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.
Landsea Homes Company Profile
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
