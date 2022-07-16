Barclays Trims Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Target Price to $370.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $500.27.

Shares of TYL opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.19. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

