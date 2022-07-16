Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $25.22. 82,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,960. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($135.00) to €130.00 ($130.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

