Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.10.

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$67,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at C$2,356,430.96. In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$67,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at C$2,356,430.96. Also, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$47,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,915,207.77. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,700 shares of company stock worth $228,289 in the last three months.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.84 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2.06.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$673.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

