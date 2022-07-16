Beacon (BECN) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $308,764.66 and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00132619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

