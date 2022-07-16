Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.98. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

