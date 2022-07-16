Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $380,203.34 and $13,867.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

