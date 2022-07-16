Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.