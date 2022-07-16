Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Update

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHIL. Barclays dropped their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

BHIL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $92.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 221,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

