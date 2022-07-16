Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €97.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($97.00) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($94.00) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €105.00 ($105.00) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($66.30) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Gerresheimer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GXI opened at €56.70 ($56.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €53.45 ($53.45) and a 1 year high of €96.40 ($96.40). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

