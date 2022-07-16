Berenberg Bank Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €35.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.00) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($39.50) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

EPA STM opened at €32.30 ($32.30) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €33.82 and a 200 day moving average of €36.87. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($12.40) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($21.45).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.