Berenberg Bank Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.00) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €6.20 ($6.20) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.60) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.70) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.20) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €2.91 ($2.91) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.76 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of €7.02 ($7.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.81.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.