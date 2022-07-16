BetProtocol (BEPRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (BEPRO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BetProtocol

BEPRO is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

