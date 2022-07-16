BetterBetting Market Cap Reaches $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,629.61 or 1.00009644 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.