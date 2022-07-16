Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 876 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

