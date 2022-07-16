Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $171.12 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

