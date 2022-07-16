Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 11,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $164.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.44. The firm has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

