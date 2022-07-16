Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $22,508,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 452.7% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.57.

BDX opened at $239.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

