Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 237 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,873 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 68,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in TJX Companies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 82,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

