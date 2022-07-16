Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

