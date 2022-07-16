Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.40 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

