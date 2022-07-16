Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

