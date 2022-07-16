Binemon Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Binemon has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binemon has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00048479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binemon

