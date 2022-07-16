BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 483.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,068 shares of company stock worth $8,130,172. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

