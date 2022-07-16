BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.57.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 483.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,068 shares of company stock worth $8,130,172. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
