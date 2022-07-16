Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $32.64 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $54.45 or 0.00256000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,269.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00518827 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001059 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005463 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011879 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,115,902 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
