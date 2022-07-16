BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $539.95 million and $790.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007602 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005107 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004586 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000860 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars.

