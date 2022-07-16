BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the June 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of MVF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 189,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,122. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

