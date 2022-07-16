Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

BCX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 366,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 157.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 373,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 249,423 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 581,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 196,411 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

