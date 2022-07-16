Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
BCX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 366,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
