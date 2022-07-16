Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

BXSL opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

