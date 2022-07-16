Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.81.

BXSL opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

