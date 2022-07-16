Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Achieves Market Cap of $163,302.50 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $163,302.50 and $47,349.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

