Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.10.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,698.59 on Thursday. Booking has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,001.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,202.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

