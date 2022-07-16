Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the June 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.3 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BPZZF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

