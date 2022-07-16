Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,397 shares of company stock worth $5,547,645 in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.