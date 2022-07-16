Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 115.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 110,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRUG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,129. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

