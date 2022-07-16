Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 166.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.8% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded up $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $494.46. 1,871,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,765. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.59 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.27.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

